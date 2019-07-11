Lykke Li tells us about working with Mark Ronson and Courtney Love, and “going out in style” with new material

"I really want to go out in style and do something that's exactly what I want to do"

Lykke Li has spoken of how she’s planning to “go out in style” with her upcoming “soulful” new material.

Watch our video interview with Lykke Li above

Speaking to NME backstage at Mad Cool 2019, before she played a mesmerising set for the opening party that featured the dance-y new song ‘Neon’, the Swedish artist revealed that while she’s releasing in a new EP in a few weeks and is set to drop a Skrillex remix of ‘Two Nights’ later on today, she’s also “very much” in the mindset of working on her next album – the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed ‘So Sad So Sexy‘.

” I think, maybe to everyone’s disappointment, I’m going to really scale it down and back and slow it down,” Lykke Li told NME. “It’ll be more like soul music. It’ll still be sad, and still be sexy.”

“I think I’m realising that I’m not a spring chicken anymore, and there are way younger, hungrier people around. I’m probably at the tail-end of my career so I really want to go out in style and do something that’s exactly what I want to do – which is music from the heart, and not care about anything else.”

So with no inhibitions?

“No, or ambitions.”

Does this mean that her next album could be her last?

“No,” she replied, “but it’s an interesting way to be in the music industry; where everyone around you cares about streams or hits or this and I just really don’t care. I’m just going to go into that zone – of making music that I really want to make and not care about anything else.”

Asked if she pays much attention to other contemporary music to keep hers feeling fresh, she replied: “I do, but I see it and that’s the generation of today. That’s something different. I’m not that vibe at all.”

As for the more beat-led and hip-hop inspired direction of her latest album, Lykke Li said that it’s “definitely helped her step into a character a little more, and step into her strength”.

She added: “It’s kind of like, ‘Fuck it’, which is nice.”

On the horizon, she has an appearance in London in Hyde Park with Florence + The Machine and The National (where she promises to play her recent hit Mark Ronson collaboration ‘Late Night Feelings’), as well as her own curated festival in LA with Courtney Love, Charli XCX and Cat Power in association with her brand of Yola Mezcal.

“It’s all strong women,” Lykke told NME. “[Courtney Love] IS just an icon and we have the same manager so it’s just an easy ask.”

Could they collaborate on the evening?

“Maybe! We’ll definitely have a drink.”

Asides from music and mezcal, Lykke said that she would also love to write a book of poetry.

“It would be really interesting to move away from lyrics and just go into pure writing,” she added.

Lykke Li returns to the UK to perform at British Summer in Hyde Park with The National and Florence + The Machine on Saturday July 13.

Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Mad Cool 2019.