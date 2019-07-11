Lykke Li to release new remix EP ‘still sad still sexy’ this month, shares new song with Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign

"in the mood for a bang bang"

Lykke Li has confirmed a release date for a new remix EP.

‘still sad still sexy’ features re-workings of songs from last year’s ‘so sad so sexy’ LP, and will come out on July 26.

Last month, the singer released the first offering from the EP, a new remix of ‘sex money feelings die’ featuring Lil Baby and Snowsa.

Today, she followed it up with ‘two nights part ii”, a remix of ‘two nights’ with Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign.

Taking to Instagram to announce the EP, she said: “in the mood for a bang bang so i’m also very happy to announce i will release my ep still sad, still sexy on july 26. two new songs, some remixes and some alternate takes from ssss. i love you. thank you for always waiting so patiently.”

We spoke to Lykke Li at this weekend’s Mad Cool Festival in Madrid about working with Mark Ronson and Courtney Love, and “going out in style” with new material.

” I think, maybe to everyone’s disappointment, I’m going to really scale it down and back and slow it down,” Lykke Li told NME of new music. “It’ll be more like soul music. It’ll still be sad, and still be sexy.”

“I think I’m realising that I’m not a spring chicken anymore, and there are way younger, hungrier people around. I’m probably at the tail-end of my career so I really want to go out in style and do something that’s exactly what I want to do – which is music from the heart, and not care about anything else.”