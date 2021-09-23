Lynks shares teen movie-inspired Grove collaboration ‘BBB’

Lynks has teamed up with Grove for a new collaborative track, ‘BBB’ – you can listen to it below.

The London-via-Bristol artist – real name Elliot Brett – released their ‘Smash Hits Vol. 2’ EP back in January, and has recently performed live sets at Latitude, Standon Calling, Wide Awake and Mighty Hoopla.

Today (September 23) Lynks shared the studio version of ‘BBB’, which they previewed during the aforementioned festival shows this summer.

“I love this song so much. In my mind it’s the soundtrack to the bit in the high school teen film when the mean girls walk down the hallway in slow motion,” Lynks explained of the song.

“When I hear this song I feel like I’m that mean girl. It’s a great feeling. In fact this whole song was just so great to make. I’m such an embarrassing stan for Grove and so working with them so collaboratively on this song – the beat, the lyrics, the video – was all such a dream.”

Grove added: “Ever since seeing Lynks perform in the sweatiest queer bar in Edinburgh back in 2019, I’ve been obsessed and knew that their songwriting, production and performance was seriously next level. So, to become friends in that time and birth a whole BBB, is a dream for me.”

Lynks featured in this year’s NME 100 list, a round-up of the emerging artists to watch out for in 2021.

NME‘s El Hunt said of the artist: “Seizing on the tradition of queercore – see Le Tigre, Hunx & His Punx – and setting campy provocation to juddering dance beats, Lynks doesn’t just have razor-sharp wit.

“Beneath the giddy, kitschy mayhem there’s also emotional heft: take a track like ‘Desperate And Lovely, In Desperate Need Of Love’ as a prime example.