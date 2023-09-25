Lynks shares vibrant new single ‘New Boyfriend’ and announces UK tour

Lynks has released a quirky new single, ‘New Boyfriend’, and announced a UK tour for 2024.

The single is the follow-up to ‘Use It Or Lose It’, which was released earlier this year.

Speaking about the track, Lynks said: “Look, ultimately I think I’m a fairly smart, reasonable, logical young person. I’ve done therapy. I give excellent dating advice. I know that a healthy breakup is a clean breakup. No footnotes, no P.S., no post-credits sequence shags. And yet the second I’m in the throes of a breakup, all that logic and intelligence evaporates.

Advertisement

“And I become what I clearly always was; a dog, cosplaying as a well adjusted human man. Unable to resist the stick when someone says ‘FETCH’. I’m not proud of it. But I also don’t think I’m alone. That’s what this song is about – lovely, kind, thoughtful, intelligent, well-adjusted couples turning into chaotic horny monsters the second they break up.”

The music video sees the Bristol-based artist dancing in a wedding dress alongside their backing dancers, who are collectively known as Lynks Shower Gel.

Check out ‘New Boyfriend’ below:

Elsewhere, Lynks has also announced that they will be playing a run of UK dates in April 2024.

The tour will kick off on April 12 in Margate and will come to Bristol, Southampton, Brighton, London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham and Cambridge.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

APRIL 2024

12 – Margate, Elsewhere

13 – Bristol, SWX

14 – Southampton, Papillon

16 – Brighton, Chalk

17 – London, KOKO

19 – Manchester, Canvas Club

20 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

21 – Glasgow, Saint Luke’s

23 – Birmingham, Mama Roux’s

24 – Cambridge, Junction