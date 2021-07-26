Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd is expected to fully recover from a recent emergency heart procedure, the band have said.

Last week, the band’s singer Johnny Van Zant told a Minnesota crowd that Rossington had to have an “emergency stent put in his heart,” a procedure used to prevent arteries from closing. Damon Johnson has been announced as a temporary replacement on guitar.

In a subsequent social media post, they confirmed that Rossington is now resting after the operation, and hopes to make a full recovery.

“Gary is home resting and recovering with his family at home. He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery,” the band said.

“After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all been thru, The Rossington’s [sic] encouraged the band to go perform in his absence. Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y’all was a better option than cancelling the performances.

They added: “We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon! Please do us a favor and say some prayers for the Rossington family and if you would like to leave him a (positive) message please do! He will look forward to reading them!”

Rossington is the only founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd still playing with the band. Johnny Van Zant is the younger brother of late original vocalist Ronnie, while founding bassist Larry Junstrom died aged 70 in 2019.

In 2018, former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist and musician Ed King died at the age of 68.

King passed away at his home in Nashville. A message on the guitarist’s Facebook page confirmed his passing, adding: “We thank his many friends and fans for their love and support of Ed during his life and career.”