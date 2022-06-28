Lyrics to The 1975’s new song ‘Part Of The Band’ teased on billboards

The 1975 have teased the lyrics to their comeback single ‘Part Of The Band’, which is set to arrive next month – see them below.

Last month, mysterious posters appeared in London featuring a black-and-white photo from a distance featuring frontman Matty Healy, and a date of July 7. That date was then confirmed as one of significance for the band ahead of the release of their as-yet-untitled fifth studio album.

The title ‘Part Of The Band’ was then confirmed by the band’s official social media accounts with the release date of July 7 once again shared.

Now, more new billboards have popped up featuring the lyrics to the comeback single. Shared on Instagram by label Dirty Hit, the song begins with the words: “She was part of the air force / I was part of the band.”

See the full lyrics below.

The band’s most recent album came in mid-2020 with ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, and at the start of the 2022, they shared footage which appeared to show the band back at work in the studio.

The four-piece’s follow-up to ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ has been the subject of fan speculation for some time, with Healy poking fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record’” back in August 2021.

Healy has also been teasing material from his side project Drive Like I Do, telling fans that the project will include “a little bit of new music”.

This August, The 1975 will make their live return, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark the band’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.