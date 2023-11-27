Lytham Festival announce 2024 line-up

Lytham Festival have announced the line-up for the 2024 edition, featuring artists including Hozier, Courteeners, Madness and more.

Announced today (November 27), the new line-up reveals a range of the headliners and support acts set to appear at next year’s instalment. The 2024 edition will take place on Lytham Green from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday 7.

So far, all of the headliners and special guests for the upcoming edition of the festival – which is the biggest in the North West – have been announced, barring those performing on Thursday, July 4. The line-up for that day of Lytham Festival is set to be shared at a later date.

This time around, headliners include Hozier, Courteeners, Madness and James, and special guests include more acts from across the pop and indie world, including Rick Astley, Johnny Marr, The Kooks and more.

“We love to announce the line-up for Lytham Festival and once again, I am delighted we are going to bring an eclectic mix of artists to Lytham Green next summer,” said Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor.

“From the opening night with Hozier to closing with James, and Courteeners and Madness in between, there really is something for everyone. Mixed with that is a list of amazing special guests and support artists who will appeal to a wide range of music fans and make for very different but equally as brilliant nights.

“We still have the fifth headliner to announce. This is another exciting name and one we plan to reveal very soon alongside their U.K. tour plans,” he added. “In the meantime, get your tickets because we are planning a fantastic Lytham Festival for 2024 and we can’t want to once again see everyone celebrating live music on Lytham Green.”

Individual tickets for Courteeners are on sale now and can be found here. Five-day passes go on general sale at 8am Wednesday (November 29) and individual tickets to the remaining nights go on sale at 8am Thursday (November 30). Find the full line-up below.

Lytham Festival 2024 line-up is:

Wednesday, July 3

Hozier

Brittany Howard

Lord Huron

Thursday, July 4

TBA

Friday, July 5

Courteeners

The Kooks

Nieve Ella

Saturday, July 6

Madness

Rick Astley

Lightning Seeds

Sunday, July 7

James (accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra and Manchester Inspirational Voices Choir)

Johnny Marr

The headline slot from Hozier arrives following the release of his latest album ‘Unreal Unearth’, which arrived back in August. The LP is the third studio album from Hozier, and the first of his to reach the top of the UK charts. The performance at Lytham also follows other recently-announced live shows he will be playing across next year.

As for Madness, Suggs and co. shared their 13th studio album ‘Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie’ earlier this month – their first LP since 2016’s ‘Can’t Touch Us Now’. Courteeners, on the other hand, have said that the slot at Lytham Festival will be their one and only North of England show of the summer.

Frontman Liam Fray, however, recently revealed a one-off Christmas gig to be held in Manchester next month. The intimate acoustic gig is set to be held at Manchester’s Albert Hall on December 17.