M.I.A. clears up her stance on vaccinations following Twitter backlash

M.I.A. has addressed claims that she is an anti-vaxxer, following online backlash to her recent tweets about vaccination.

Last month, the musician tweeted “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death,” apparently in relation to ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19.

She added: “You are fine. All the vaccines you’ve already had is enough to see you through.”

Now, however, the musician has declared that she is not against vaccination, and that her tweets were aimed at profiteering pharmaceutical companies.

I'm not against vaccines. I'm against companies who care more for profit then humans. I care for better track record that proves this. I care that African countries are not always the testing ground. I don't want it coming from banks / tech /hedge fund sector and I want a choice. https://t.co/ygjZeqNFQ3 — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) April 3, 2020

Responding to a Twitter reply that said “M.I.A vs Vaccine” the musician said: “I’m not against vaccines. I’m against companies who care more for profit then humans. I care for better track record that proves this. I care that African countries are not always the testing ground. I don’t want it coming from banks / tech /hedge fund sector and I want a choice.”

She then tweeted, in reference to an ongoing conspiracy theory that the coronavirus is being caused by the rollout of 5G data networks: “Prevention is always better then cure. Can you love vax and 5G at the same time?”

Prevention is always better then cure.

Can you love vax and 5G at the same time? This is a question that gonna take me 2 months to answer . Brb . — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) April 3, 2020

Back in March, when one fan described her as an anti-vaxxer M.I.A. responded with: “Yeah in America they made me [vaccinate] my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins.”

M.I.A. also released ‘OHMNI 202091’, her first new song in three years last month. The single was shared on the 15th anniversary of her debut album ‘Arular’ and is available through her Patreon.