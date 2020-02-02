M.I.A. promises new music as she launches crowdfunding Patreon page

M.I.A. has promised new music to fans as she launches a new Patreon page.

The new Patreon was announced via a video message on the singer’s Twitter account, and comes after she teased a mysterious project with the caption “New decade, new M.I.A.” earlier this week.

“The vision for Patreon,” M.I.A. says in the message, which you can watch in full below, “is that this year I’m going to be going on a journey, release a new record and doing other creative projects and I wanted you guys to come with me.

Advertisement

“I’m going to try something different, which is basically to open up the conversation with my fans. So come and check me, subscribe, and let’s see what we can do together.”

Expanding on her thoughts around the new venture to Rolling Stone, the singer added: I’m doing a Patreon, because I make so much stuff and record so many things that aren’t music and don’t fit on other platforms.

“I’ve tried all the other platforms and it’s like: this one is too mean and hateful, this one is too fake and self-obsessed, and this one just sells all your data to Cambridge Analytica… Hopefully, this one is going to be just right.”

She added: I want to use the subscription money to feed back into the Patreon page. I want to really go and do a project that can help some people. Build a school or put on an exhibition, help upcoming artists or even build something you guys want me to build. It’s evolutionary process. I want to get back to using the internet in a positive way; I don’t want to be an influencer. I want to be a truth dispenser.”

The Patreon comes in two tiers – Arular ($5 a month) or Kala ($10) – with the former giving you access to “short films, clips, and video diaries”, whereas for $10 you will receive “early access” to posts, Q&A sessions, livestreams, and, as M.I.A. explains, “just random surprise content! It might be a song, a recipe, a manifesto, maybe I could help you with your homework.”

Advertisement

M.I.A.’s last major work came in the form of 2018 documentary, Matangi / Maya / M.I.A.. The singer said after the film’s release that she was no longer “motivated” to release new music, blaming censorship from the music industry.

Last month, the singer was awarded an MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace as part of the New Year’s Honours list.