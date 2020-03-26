M.I.A. has revealed she is an anti-vaxxer.

The artist announced on Twitter yesterday (March 25) that she would rather die than accept “the vaccine or chip”, presumably in reference to any vaccination discovered to fight the coronavirus.

If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I'm gonna choose death – YALA — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

Advertisement

“If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death,” the rapper wrote.

She added: “Don’t panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you’ve already had is enough to see you through.

Don't panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you ve already had is enough to see you through. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

When a follower called her out for being an “anti vaxxer,” M.I.A. responded with: “Yeah in America they made me [vaccinate] my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins.”

The artist also wrote in a since-deleted Tweet: “As an adult you have choice! By then you’ve built your immune system. You have a choice as an “adult” wishing you all good health.”

Advertisement

M.I.A. released ‘OHMNI 202091’, her first new song in three years, earlier this week. The single was shared on the 15th anniversary of her debut album ‘Arular’. M.I.A. revealed that in order to listen to the new record fans need to head over to her Patreon page.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation and postponement of many shows, including Coachella and Glastonbury 2020 – you can find the full list of dates affected here.