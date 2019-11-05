M.I.A. to sing at ‘Don’t Extradite Assange’ protest event in London this evening

"C u tonight 6pm outside the Home Office"

M.I.A. will be performing in London tonight at an event protesting the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

The ‘Don’t Extradite Assange’ event, is due to take place at 6pm outside the Home Office in London tonight (November 5).

Tweeting about the event, M.I.A. said: “Once Upon a time there were men with beards… B 4 the bearded guys there were someone else I can’t remember / Now it’s Russians / Later it could be u or me / I’m here for whatever sets truth free / Coz Jesus loves me. /Amen.

“C u tonight 6pm outside the home office.”

In response to a fan who asked “Are you gonna sing M.I.A?” the singer, real name Mathangi Arulpragasam, replied “Yez, u coming?” M.I.A. is set to perform at the event alongside Lowkey.

Earlier this year (April 11), Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he had been claiming refuge for the last seven years to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped.

He was then found guilty of failing to surrender to the court while facing US federal conspiracy charges related to one of the largest ever leaks of government secrets. He was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for a bail violation, while fighting extradition to the United States.

Back in 2017, M.I.A. wrote a letter in support of Assange urging people to “thank” the Wikileaks founder and saying the world should “fast fix your system not hide him or the cracks he exposed.” Assange is a long-term friend of the rapper.

The British-Sri Lankan rapper has used her politically charged music to explore life as a refugee across five albums and two EPs in her 20-year career and was awarded the MBE for services to music in this year’s New Year’s Honours List.

NME has contacted representatives of M.I.A for comment.