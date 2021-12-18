M83 announce tenth anniversary reissue of ‘Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming’

M83 have announced a limited edition reissue of ‘Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming’, dropping to coincide with the album’s tenth anniversary.

Originally released in 2012, the new press of ‘Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming’ will be released on a transparent orange vinyl with alternate album cover. Due out April 15 via Mute, the French electronic project have marked the news with the release of a new music video for the album cut ‘My Tears Are Becoming a Sea’.

Directed by Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago, the clip follows the path of a pregnant couple making their way to the hospital who get into a car accident. In the womb, the unborn child uses superpowers to save its parents.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

According to its director’s (per Pitchfork), the new video serves as a prequel to the ‘Hurry Up We’re Dreaming’ video trilogy, consisting of ‘Midnight City’, ‘Reunion’ and ‘Wait’.

In a statement, the directors explained: “This story takes place 10 years earlier in order to highlight the first moment one of these children uses their supernatural gifts.

“We think that the panic created by this magnificent moment speaks to everyone.”

Advertisement

M83 – currently made up of only original member Anthony Gonzalez – released their last album, ‘DSVII’, in 2019.

Way back in 2011, a three and a half star review of ‘Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming’, saw NME call the release “A grandiose double-album paean to childhood dreaming that only occasionally needs the naughty step.

“Use your heart, you might rediscover your own absentminded childhood and an album full of hidden pleasures. “