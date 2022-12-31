M83 is teasing new music

M83 has begun teasing his return, sharing a clip of new music on social media – get a teaser of the new track below.

The electronic project – now featuring sole member Anthony Gonzalez – released its last album, titled ‘DSVII’, in 2019.

On Instagram this week, M83 ended 2022 by sharing a new clip of music alongside some otherworldly and rather gruesome videos.

Confirming that the music was new, the reel’s soundtrack is titled ‘M83 – unreleased music’.

Take a listen below.

Earlier this year, M83 shared a limited edition reissue of their classic album ‘Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming’, dropping to coincide with the album’s tenth anniversary.

Originally released in 2012, the new press of ‘Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming’ was released on a transparent orange vinyl with alternate album cover.

Latest album ‘DSVII’, which stands for ‘Digital Shades Vol. II’ and is the sequel to ‘Digital Shades Vol. I’, came three years after Gonzalez’s seventh studio album, ‘Junk’, and was mainly inspired by video game music.

“During the summer of 2017, I spent five months in Cap d’Antibes, France. I mainly spent my time swimming in the Mediterranean Sea, reading, watching films and playing 80s video games,” he wrote in a statement on his website. “It felt so refreshing to play all of these old-school games again. There is something so naive and touching about them. It’s simple and imperfect. And this is exactly what I tried to achieve with ‘Digital Shades Vol. 2’.”

‘DSVII’ was inspired by the soundtracks of The Legend of Zelda, Phantasy Star II, Solomon’s Key, Crystalis and other retro fare, Gonzalez revealed on his website. Other references for the album include the music of Mort Garson (including the recently reissued ‘Plantasia’ album), Brian Eno and Suzanne Ciani, as well as movies like Fantastic Planet, Phantasm and Gandahar.