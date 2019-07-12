M83 announce new album inspired by 80s video game music

‘The Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Solomon’s Key’ are the inspirations behind ‘DSVII’

M83 – the project of Anthony Gonzalez – have announced a new album, ‘DSVII’. It arrives September 20 via Mute, but you can check out a preview and see its tracklist below.

‘DSVII’, which stands for ‘Digital Shades Vol. II’, is the sequel to ‘Digital Shades Vol. 1’. It comes three years after Gonzalez’s seventh studio album, ‘Junk’, and is mainly inspired by video game music.

“During the summer of 2017, I spent five months in Cap d’Antibes, France. I mainly spent my time swimming in the Mediterranean Sea, reading, watching films and playing 80s video games,” he wrote in a statement on his website. “It felt so refreshing to play all of these old-school games again. There is something so naive and touching about them. It’s simple and imperfect. And this is exactly what I tried to achieve with ‘Digital Shades Vol. 2’.”

‘DSVII’ was inspired by the soundtracks of The Legend of Zelda, Phantasy Star II, Solomon’s Key, Crystalis and other retro fare, Gonzalez revealed on his website. Other references for the album include the music of Mort Garson (including the recently reissued ‘Plantasia’ album), Brian Eno and Suzanne Ciani, as well as movies like Fantastic Planet, Phantasm and Gandahar.

‘DSVII’ is available for pre-order here. See the album art and listen to a snippet in the following Instagram post:

Gonzalez explained that he created ‘DSVII’ after a period of creative doldrums that set in after he dropped ‘Junk’. “I had a weird sensation that people didn’t fully understand the direction of the record,” he wrote. “Despite a very successful tour all over the world, I couldn’t stop thinking that the fans were disappointed with ‘Junk’. And a feeling of failure stayed with me for a very long time…”

After about a year working on music for the Cirque du Soleil’s Volta show, Gonzalez “felt empty; mentally and physically exhausted”. “I went back home to the south of France to rest and reflect on what would come next with one idea in mind: this time, I wanted to create for myself.”

The tracklist for ‘DVSII’:

1. ‘Hell Riders’

2. ‘A Bit of Sweetness’

3. ‘Goodbye Captain Lee’

4. ‘Colonies’

5. ‘Meet the Friends’

6. ‘Feelings’

7. ‘A Word of Wisdom’

8. ‘Lune de fiel’

9. ‘Jeux d’enfants’

10. ‘A Taste of the Dusk’

11. ‘Lunar Son’

12. ‘Oh Yes You’re There, Everyday’

13. ‘Mirage’

14. ‘Taifun Glory’

15. ‘Temple of Sorrow’