Mabel cancels Italy show due to Coronavirus outbreak

Mabel cancelled her scheduled show in Italy last night due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

The pop star was due to perform at the Magazzini Generali venue in Milan as part of her current European tour, which has so far included stop-offs in Madrid and Barcelona.

Ahead of yesterday’s planned concert (February 24), Mabel took to social media to confirm that she had been forced to pull the plug.

“Due to recent events concerning the Coronavirus in Italy, we’ve been advised by the Minister of Health and the President of the Lombardy region not to go ahead with tomorrow’s show in Milan,” she told her followers.

“So sad to have to write this, but safety is the absolute priority here!”

Mabel added that she was “hoping to reschedule soon”.

More than 230 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Italy, making it the worst-affected country in Europe and the third-worst in the world behind China and South Korea.

Yesterday, it was also reported that production on Mission Impossible: 7 – which was being filmed in Venice – had been halted.

Paramount Pictures said in a statement: “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7.”

Earlier this month, Stormzy postponed the Asian leg of his ‘Heavy Is The Head’ world tour following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Mabel, meanwhile, is due to resume her tour in Zurich this evening (February 25) before visiting Paris tomorrow (February 26). The singer’s current European run comes after she took home the British Female Solo Artist award at last week’s BRIT Awards.