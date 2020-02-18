News Music News

Mabel thanks parents Neneh Cherry and Cameron McVey after BRIT Award win

Her win comes 30 years after her mother won two BRIT Awards of her own

Will Lavin
Mabel at BRITs
Mabel and Neneh Cherry attend The BRIT Awards 2020. CREDIT: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Mabel has won the BRIT Award for Female Solo Artist – and during her speech she thanked her famous parents.

Taking place this evening at The O2 (February 18), the ‘Bad Behaviour’ singer opened the ceremony with a performance of her song ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ before winning her award.

During her acceptance speech, she thanked her parents, singer Neneh Cherry and producer Cameron McVey, who aside from producing Cherry’s music also had a huge hand in Massive Attack’s classic ‘Blue Lines’ album.

Mabel’s win comes 30 years after Cherry took home two BRIT Awards of her own. In 1990, she won International Solo Artist and International Breakthrough Act following the release of her 1989 debut album, ‘Raw Like Sushi’.

Take a look at the pair walking the red carpet at tonight’s awards below:

Meanwhile, Boardmasters has announced a huge festival line-up with The 1975, Kings of Leon and Skepta headlining, and performances from Mabel, Dizzee Rascal and The Kooks.

The festival, which takes place at Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall from August 5-9, will celebrate its 40th anniversary year in 2020 – a year after the festival was forced to cancel due to bad weather.

