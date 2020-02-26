Mabel has shared her new track ‘Boyfriend’, which sees the singer delivering an impassioned message of self empowerment.

Sharing the track on Twitter, she said that “wanting someone in your life doesn’t mean you can’t still be dat bitchh”.

The track was co-written with songwriters Steve Mac and Kamille, who previously collaborated with Mabel on her hits ‘Mad Love’ and ‘Don’t Call Me Up’.

Fans will also be forgiven for thinking that it sounds familiar – ‘Boyfriend’ interpolates the main hook of Blue Boy’s 1997 Top 10 hit ‘Remember Me’, which in turned sampled ‘Woman Of The Ghetto’ by ’60s soul singer Marlena Shaw.

‘Boyfriend’ is also accompanied by a futuristic video which sees Mabel creating her ideal boyfriend in an underground laboratory.

Last week, Mabel won the BRIT Award for Female Solo Artist. During her speech she thanked her famous parents, singer Neneh Cherry and producer Cameron McVey, who aside from producing Cherry’s music also had a huge hand in Massive Attack’s classic ‘Blue Lines’ album.

Mabel recently cancelled a scheduled show in Italy due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

“Due to recent events concerning the Coronavirus in Italy, we’ve been advised by the Minister of Health and the President of the Lombardy region not to go ahead with tomorrow’s show in Milan,” she told her followers.

“So sad to have to write this, but safety is the absolute priority here!”