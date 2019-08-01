Mabel reschedules summer tour dates due to illness

Singer had a series of shows lined up in support of her debut album 'High Expectations' this month

Mabel has been forced to postpone a series of forthcoming UK and Ireland dates due to illness.

The singer has shifted shows for her ‘Mad Love Tour’ in cities such as Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham, Liverpool and London this month, to November. She has also confirmed that she will not not be performing at Boardmasters on August 9 or Way Out West festival on the same weekend. All tickets for the rescheduled shows remain valid. You can get tickets for the shows here.

Mabel is due to release her debut album ‘High Expectations’ tomorrow (August 2)

In a statement on Facebook, the singer said: “So gutted to say that due to illness I won’t be able to play the dates of my ‘Mad Love Tour’ with HMV as my doctor has advised against me performing/dancing for long periods of time. The ‘Mad Love Tour’ will still be happening in November and all tickets are valid for the new dates. Thank you so much for understanding, love you guys and hope I get to make it up to you soon.”

Mabel’s rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

Tue November 19 2019 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Riverside

Mon November 25 2019 – BRISTOL Fleece

Tue November 26 2019 – LONDON Dome

Thu November 28 2019 – LIVERPOOL Hangar 34

Wed January 29 2020 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Thu January 30 2020 – BELFAST Ulster Hall

Sat February 01 2020 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sun February 02 2020 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue February 04 2020 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Wed February 05 2020 – MANCHESTER Manchester Academy

Fri February 07 2020 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sat February 08 2020 – NORWICH UEA

Sun February 09 2020 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall

Tue February 11 2020 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Wed February 12 2020 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

The singer first emerged in 2015 with her debut single ‘Know Me Better’.

Just two years later, her song ‘Finders Keepers’ broke into the Top Ten Singles Chart and she supported Harry Styles in 2018 year.

Mabel has an esteemed musical heritage; the daughter of singer Neneh Cherry and Massive Attack and Portishead producer Cameron McVey. Her godfather is R.E.M’s Michael Stipe.

Speaking previously to the NME about her family, the rising RnB star said she was keen to carve out her own musical path: “I’m not embarrassed to say I’m their daughter. I’m proud of the things I’ve accomplished.”

She added: “I feel like people always assume things, but that’s just life. I work hard and I’m very separate from what my parents do.”