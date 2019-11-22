Mabel shuns Christmas on new song ‘Loneliest Time Of Year’

“sorry I’m not so merry / but I feel like this yearly”

Mabel has shared a new Christmas(ish) song, ‘Loneliest Time Of Year’.

The new song, shared ahead of a 2020 UK headline tour, doesn’t particularly see her getting into the festive spirit.

“sorry I’m not so merry / but I feel like this yearly,” she sings on the track. Listen to it below.

The new song follows Mabel’s debut album High Expectations, which came out in August. A three-star review of the album from NME‘s Hannah Mylrea said: “‘High Expectations’ is a solid album, with some extraordinarily good pop songs on it, yet it feels like something’s missing.”

The release of ‘Loneliest Time Of Year’ comes ahead of a series of UK tour dates this week, which had to be rescheduled after the singer fell ill earlier this year.

A huge run of January and February dates in the UK and Ireland will follow next year. View all the dates below.

Mon November 25 2019 – BRISTOL Fleece

Tue November 26 2019 – LONDON Dome

Thu November 28 2019 – LIVERPOOL Hangar 34

Wed January 29 2020 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Thu January 30 2020 – BELFAST Ulster Hall

Sat February 01 2020 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sun February 02 2020 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue February 04 2020 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Wed February 05 2020 – MANCHESTER Manchester Academy

Fri February 07 2020 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sat February 08 2020 – NORWICH UEA

Sun February 09 2020 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall

Tue February 11 2020 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Wed February 12 2020 – LONDON Eventim Apollo