Mabel shuns Christmas on new song ‘Loneliest Time Of Year’

Mabel has shared a new Christmas(ish) song, ‘Loneliest Time Of Year’.
The new song, shared ahead of a 2020 UK headline tour, doesn’t particularly see her getting into the festive spirit.
“sorry I’m not so merry / but I feel like this yearly,” she sings on the track. Listen to it below.
The new song follows Mabel’s debut album High Expectations, which came out in August. A three-star review of the album from NME‘s Hannah Mylrea said: “‘High Expectations’ is a solid album, with some extraordinarily good pop songs on it, yet it feels like something’s missing.”
The release of ‘Loneliest Time Of Year’ comes ahead of a series of UK tour dates this week, which had to be rescheduled after the singer fell ill earlier this year.
A huge run of January and February dates in the UK and Ireland will follow next year. View all the dates below.
Mon November 25 2019 – BRISTOL Fleece
Tue November 26 2019 – LONDON Dome
Thu November 28 2019 – LIVERPOOL Hangar 34
Wed January 29 2020 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre
Thu January 30 2020 – BELFAST Ulster Hall
Sat February 01 2020 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow
Sun February 02 2020 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
Tue February 04 2020 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool
Wed February 05 2020 – MANCHESTER Manchester Academy
Fri February 07 2020 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City
Sat February 08 2020 – NORWICH UEA
Sun February 09 2020 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall
Tue February 11 2020 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
Wed February 12 2020 – LONDON Eventim Apollo