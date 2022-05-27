Mabel unveils details of second album, ‘About Last Night’

Mabel has today (May 27) unveiled details of her second album, ‘About Last Night’.

Her second album will arrive on July 15 via Polydor Records and has been teased so far with the release of ‘Overthinking‘, ‘Let Them Know‘ and ‘Good Luck‘.

Mabel released her debut album ‘High Expectations’ in 2019.

Advertisement

A statement describes ‘About Last Night…’ as “a vivid and hyperreal journey from the anticipated beginnings to the messy end of the best night out that never was. Each track transports the minutiae – getting ready to go out; feeling invincible; clocking an ex; crying in the bathroom; stumbling home – and transforms the normality into the magical.’

The statement also revealed what has inspired Mabel’s upcoming new material. “She avidly watched and re-watched Paris Is Burning, Pose and Drag Race between writing songs, reflecting on how dance music became a generational hub for expression, liberation and inclusion.”

Mabel will play at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert on June 4.

Queen, Diana Ross and Elton John were announced for the concert earlier this month, alongside the likes of Duran Duran, Craig David, Eurovision singer Sam Ryder, Ella Eyre, Elbow, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Jax Jones, Celeste, Andrea Bocelli, Sigala and Nile Rodgers.

It comes after Queen guitarist Brian May previously let slip that he might be performing at the event alongside bandmates – Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Neneh Cherry – who is Mabel’s mother – was honoured with the Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The singer-songwriter was presented the Icon Award by Mabel at the awards show which took place at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.

“I’m so blessed to have you as a mum,” Mabel said. “And you’ll always probably be that tiny bit cooler than me! You’re a role model to so many, and my biggest inspiration.”