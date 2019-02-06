Mac DeMarco and Shame lead first acts announced for Iceland Airwaves Festival 2019

They're off to Reykjavik...

The first wave of acts for Iceland Airwaves Festival 2019 has been announced, and it’s led by the likes of Mac DeMarco, Shame and Whitney.

The Reykjavik festival returns once more between the 6-9 November, and it’s already secured a strong line-up of both international and Scandinavian talent.

As well as DeMarco and Shame, festival goers can expect sets from Helsinki’s very own Hatari, and Icelandic hardcore outfit Une Misere.

Other acts heading to Reyjavik for 2019 include Boy Azooga, Murkage Dave and Anna of the North.

Check the full line-up in full below and buy early bird tickets here, starting from £95.

Commenting on the line-up, Will Larnach-Jones, Head of Marketing and Operations at Iceland Airwaves, said: Iceland Airwaves is all about discovery. 2019 builds on last year’s mission – to return to the ‘heart’ of the festival and shine light on the world’s best emerging talent, local stars and interesting artists – all within the warm, electric atmosphere of downtown Reykjavik.

“Whether you’re a budding gig goer or a seasoned industry professional, Iceland Airwaves is hands down the best long weekend for music lovers there is.”

You can also check music from the first announcement over at the Iceland Airwaves Spotify playlist here: http://bit.ly/IA20191st