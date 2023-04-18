Mac DeMarco announces 2023 world tour dates – including London residency

Mac DeMarco has announced plans for a world tour later this year, including three dates in London.

The singer-songwriter is due to hit the road in July, kicking off at The Ford Theatre in LA on July 14 before taking in further shows in New York and Paris and finally wrapping up at Hackney Empire on August 1 following a run of a trio of gigs.

Accompanied by a full band, DeMarco play an intimate set which will see him performing his recent instrumental album ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ in its entirety along with songs from his back catalogue with new arrangements.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am local time for the London and New York this Friday (April 21) and 11am local time for Paris on the same day. The LA concert will go on sale at 10am local time on May 9. You can purchase tickets here and view the dates below.

Mac De Marco will play:

JULY 2023

14 – Los Angeles, The Ford Theatre

18 – New York, Webster Hall

19 – New York, Webster Hall

20 – New York, Webster Hall

24 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

25 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

26 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

30 – London, Hackney Empire

31 – London, Hackney Empire

AUGUST

1 – London, Hackney Empire

DeMarco said via a press release: “Hello, Mac D here. In July we are bringing ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ to the stage. Should be nice, should be different, hopefully, it will be special. Hope to see you there.”

Ahead of the tour, he will also be releasing ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ on vinyl on June 16. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

The album, which was released earlier this year, was recorded during his time out on the road last year. “The plan was to start driving north, and not go home to Los Angeles until I was done with a record,” he previously explained. “Kind of like being on tour, except there weren’t any shows, and I’d just be burning money.”

Each song featured on ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ was recorded and mixed in the corresponding city named in its title.

Meanwhile, DeMarco recently teamed up with Snail Mail for a cover of Talking Heads’ 1983 classic ‘This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)’.