Mac DeMarco announces support acts for huge UK & European tour

The run of dates include a show at London's Alexandra Palace

Mac DeMarco has announced the support acts who will be joining him for his upcoming UK and European tour.

Methyl Ethel, Orville Peck and Los Bitchos will join the singer for the huge run of November shows.

The tour begins in Copenhagen on November 8, the day after he plays Iceland Airwaves festival.

Five UK dates come in mid-November, beginning with a massive London date at Alexandra Palace. Orville Peck will support at that show, as well as a bunch of the European dates.

Support for the rest of the UK shows, along with two in Dublin and two in Amsterdam, comes from London’s Los Bitchos.

The initial European run, seeing shows in Berlin, Paris, Hamburg and more, will see Mac joined by the 4AD-signed Australians Methyl Ethel.

See the dates below:

November

&9th – Copenhagen, Vega

&10th – Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit 36

&11th – Berlin, Columbiahalle

&13th – Brussels, AB Main Hall

&15th – Paris, Zenith

&16th – Rennes, Liberté

&17th – Lille, Aeronef

#19th – Amsterdam, Paradiso

#20th – Amsterdam, Paradiso

*21st – London, Alexandra Palace

#23rd – Manchester, O2 Apollo

#24th – Glasgow, O2 Academy

#25th – Dublin, Vicar Street

#26th – Dublin, Vicar Street

#27th – Birmingham, O2 Academy

#28th – Liverpool, Bramley Moore Dock Warehouse

& with Methyl Ethel

* with Orville Peck

# with Los Bitchos

Mac DeMarco released his new album ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’ earlier this year – in a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Thomas Hobbs said: “‘Here Comes The Cowboy’ suggests Mac DeMarco is ready to explore more mature themes and grow beyond the slacker image he has helped turn into a pop culture staple.

“This record’s slower pace won’t be for everybody, just as unassuming previous album ‘This Old Dog’ wasn’t, but, should you let it, this record will transport you somewhere calm and reflective. At a time of great chaos, that sure sounds good to me.”