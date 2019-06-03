Mac DeMarco announces winter 2019 UK tour

The five shows include Mac's first British arena headline gig

Mac DeMarco has announced a five-date tour of the UK for November, including his first headline arena show in this country.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 7) at 10am from this link. Fans can also pre-register here for pre-sale access to the concerts.

The tour includes DeMarco’s first UK headline arena show, at London’s Alexandra Palace, as well as concerts in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Liverpool. The full tour dates are below.

The shows are in support of DeMarco’s recent album ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’, which reached No 23 in the UK album chart and No 10 in the US Billboard chart.

The announcement comes after DeMarco appeared at the final night of All Points East last night, on a bill topped by Bon Iver.

He returns to the UK this month to perform at Glastonbury Festival on Friday June 28, where he plays the Other Stage at 3.30pm, before he headlines his own festival Mac DeMarco Will See You Now…At Dreamland Margate the following day in Margate. The bill also includes Aldous Harding and Thurston Moore. DeMarco also plays shows in Glasgow and Halifax this month.

‘Here Comes The Cowboy’ is DeMarco’s fourth full album and was recorded over two weeks in January. DeMarco played all the instruments on the album, apart from keyboards by his longtime associate Alec Meen. Read NME’s four-star review of the album here.

Mac DeMarco’s winter 2019 UK tour dates are:

Thursday November 21: London Alexandra Palace

Saturday November 23: Manchester O2 Apollo

Sunday November 24: Glasgow O2 Academy

Wednesday November 27: Birmingham O2 Academy

Thursday November 28: Liverpool Bramley Moore Dock Warehouse

