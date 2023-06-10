Mac DeMarco clarifies that he is not retiring

Mac DeMarco has confirmed he has no plans to retire in the near future.

It comes after he previously said at one of his shows in 2022 that he may quit music.

“After this tour, there’s nothing on the books. So who knows, maybe I’ll never be back. I’m not trying to be cheap with that – I’m being serious,” he said at the time.

But he has now clarified on Emma Chamberlain’s Spotify podcast, anything goes with emma chamberlain, that he will not be calling it a day.

“I think I said some stuff on stage during the August run, which has made a lot of kids online think that I have retired,” he said. “Which is like – no, I haven’t. But, perhaps – and I thought of this only this morning – perhaps I’ve retired from the way things used to be. Perhaps.”

After recently releasing his 199-song album ‘One Wayne G’, DeMarco went on to say that he is planning on recording another album.

He added: “I can walk forward in peace, unburdened, and make my next [album]. I’ve got a new idea for another album. It’s going to be good. I don’t know when it will come out -probably not for a long time.”

DeMarco also recently announced a world tour which is set to start in July, kicking off at The Ford Theatre in LA on July 14 before taking in further shows in New York and Paris and finally wrapping up at Hackney Empire on August 1 following a run of a trio of gigs. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

Last month he also joined Neon Indian‘s Alan Palomo on his funky new single ‘Nudista Mundial ’89’.