Mac DeMarco has directed Iggy Pop’s latest surreal video, ‘Sonali’ – watch here

What a pairing

Iggy Pop has released a surreal new music video for his latest single, ‘Sonali’ – and it’s been directed by Mac Demarco. You can watch the video below.

In the bizarre video, a ‘lizard man’ drives around through rush hour traffic looking for his girlfriend. DeMarco has played a lizard man himself before, in the video for ‘Here Comes the Cowboy.’

In Iggy’s video, the ‘Sonali’ reptile is played by Tommy Midnight whilst his lizard girlfriend is played by Kiera McNally who is also DeMarco’s partner. The script was written by Ruby Sylvain and Leron Thomas and the song appears on Iggy’s latest album, ‘Free.’

You can watch the video here:

Reviewing Iggy’s latest album, NME’s Thomas Smith wrote: “The darkness appears at bay and Iggy is continues to create on his own terms. ‘Free’ is a liberating collection that unshackles the star from his past and his insecurities, and slowly cracks open a door to version of the future that will inevitably arrive when he’s ready.

“Wherever that journey takes him in this phase of his career, it’ll be an honour to witness.”