Mac DeMarco has directed Iggy Pop’s latest surreal video, ‘Sonali’ – watch here

What a pairing
Iggy Pop has released a surreal new music video for his latest single, ‘Sonali’ – and it’s been directed by Mac Demarco. You can watch the video below.
In the bizarre video, a ‘lizard man’ drives around through rush hour traffic looking for his girlfriend. DeMarco has played a lizard man himself before, in the video for ‘Here Comes the Cowboy.’
In Iggy’s video, the ‘Sonali’ reptile is played by Tommy Midnight whilst his lizard girlfriend is played by Kiera McNally who is also DeMarco’s partner. The script was written by Ruby Sylvain and Leron Thomas and the song appears on Iggy’s latest album, ‘Free.’
You can watch the video here:
Recently (November 7), Josh Homme said working with Iggy Pop on their collaborative album ‘Post Pop Depression’ was the coolest thing he’s ever been a part of.
Speaking to NME about the 2015 record which earned Pop his first Grammy nomination, the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman said it had been a life-long dream to work with the Stooges frontman.
“For years I’d said, ‘Oh man, if I worked with Iggy, I’d do this’ but of course, that changed. I’m really glad we worked together in that moment, at that time, because he was 69 years old and he had something to say,” said Homme. “Maybe I will actually be 69 one day and maybe I could have something to say too.”
Reviewing Iggy’s latest album, NME’s Thomas Smith wrote: “The darkness appears at bay and Iggy is continues to create on his own terms. ‘Free’ is a liberating collection that unshackles the star from his past and his insecurities, and slowly cracks open a door to version of the future that will inevitably arrive when he’s ready.
“Wherever that journey takes him in this phase of his career, it’ll be an honour to witness.”