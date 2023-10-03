Mac DeMarco finally teams up with ‘Dolce Vita’ singer Ryan Paris for new song ‘Simply Paradise’

Mac DeMarco has shared his new collaborative song with Ryan Paris called ‘Simply Paradise’ – check it out below.

DeMarco has long expressed his admiration for the ‘Dolce Vita’ singer, including in a 2014 Pitchfork documentary called Pepperoni Playboy, in which he cites the Italian artist as an inspiration and dances down the street to his song.

Paris saw the video and later invited DeMarco to “do a remix of ‘Dolce Vita’ together”. “Very interested in working with you,” DeMarco responded. “I’ll find some way of trying to contact you, or you can contact me.”

Advertisement

Now the pair have finally collaborated on the mellow ‘Simply Paradise’. Listen to it below.

“I have been a great admirer of Ryan’s music for about a decade and we became acquaintances about five years ago,” DeMarco said in a statement (via Pitchfork).

“In September of 2023, Ryan invited me to his home outside of Rome by the beach. This song and video are the product of the three nights I spent out there with him. He is an inspiration to me, a lovely human and artist.”

The artist concluded: “Our time together was simply… paradise.”

Paris added: “Mac came in my summer house in the evening. We have decided before it comes that we wanted to write a song together. And I was dreaming to write this song in the way like John Lennon & Paul McCartney did together in the ’60s.”

Advertisement

He explained that the pair had a free-flowing creative process. “So I start to sing in my Italian spaghetti English singing nice melodies but words without sense.

“And I was very happy that Mac was writing the funny with no sense phrases and he putted in nice English and he was also singing and we used some of my singing and some of his singing. And than came the idea to make like Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney in the song “The Girl Is Mine.” There we really started to have big fun and we finished the song in few hours. It was really fun, ahahahah.”

In an interview with NME, DeMarco explained the recent change in his musical direction. “I mean, with these last couple of releases I’ve probably freed myself in most regards,” he shared. “I almost feel like there was a long time where I was pretending to be something that I wasn’t.”