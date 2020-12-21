Watch Mac DeMarco’s ‘festive’ video for his cover of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

Mac DeMarco has shared his cover of the Christmas classic ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ – check out the track’s accompanying video below.

Taking on the festive staple, which has been performed over the years by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and, more recently, Phoebe Bridgers, the Canadian singer/songwriter shared his version yesterday (December 20).

Recorded on Saturday (December 19), DeMarco released the laidback cover along with a video where he can be seen singing along to the song while standing next to a giant inflatable Father Christmas.

“I hope you have a nice holiday season,” DeMarco wrote in the accompanying description. “Until next time, Mac.”

DeMarco’s last studio album, ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’, was released in May 2019. The musician has released two sets of demos, ‘Here Comes The Cowboy Demos’ and ‘Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos’, this year.

DeMarco’s last official release arrived back in October with his Myd collaboration ‘Moving Men’.

The song is set to appear on the French dance producer’s forthcoming debut album ‘Born A Loser’, which will be out in early 2021 via Ed Banger Records.

DeMarco recently starred in the video for The Neighbourhood‘s single ‘Stargazing’.