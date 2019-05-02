Full line-up announced for ‘Mac DeMarco… Will See You Now’ at Margate’s Dreamland

He'll be the headline act on "a day of music and rides" this summer

The full line-up has been announced for Mac DeMarco ‘s huge festival at Dreamland in Margate.

The Canadian musician is due to release the follow-up to 2017’s ‘This Old Dog’ with ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’ coming on May 10.

DeMarco will be celebrating the new record with a big outdoor show in Margate this summer, with the artist being confirmed as the headline act at the town’s Dreamland venue/amusement park on June 29. Mac DeMarco… Will See You Now will see the artist curate the full line-up on the day in collaboration with London promoters Bird On The Wire, and fans are promised “a day of music and rides” on gig day.

Now, it’s been announced that he’ll be joined by Aldous Harding, Yellow Days, Tirzah, Thurston Moore, Amyl and The Sniffers, Girl Ray, Kirin J Callinan, and Blueprint Blue.

Last week saw Aldous Harding release her acclaimed third album ‘Designer‘.

“Elegant and elemental, quietly confident and masterfully understated, ‘Designer’ feels like a breath of fresh air in a time dense with noise and algorithmic hiss,” said NME in a four-star review. “Shut out all the bullshittery and horror that surrounds you, put your headphones on and pore over the minutiae of this marvellous, teeny-tiny world.”

Meanwhile, DeMarco will also perform as part of All Points East festival’s packed bill on Sunday, June 2. Bon Iver will headline the east London event on that day.

DeMarco looks set, as ever, for a busy touring schedule in 2019: he was recently announced as part of the line-up for Iceland Airwaves Festival 2019.