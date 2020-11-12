Mac DeMarco has contributed to a new track by Myd titled ‘Moving Men’ – you can listen to it below.

The electro-pop offering sees the Canadian singer-songwriter team up with the French dance producer (who is signed to Ed Banger), with the song set to appear on the latter’s forthcoming debut album ‘Born A Loser’ (out early 2021 via Ed Banger Records).

The pair first crossed paths a couple of years ago at one of DeMarco’s shows in Paris, having been introduced by Justice‘s Gaspard Augé and Ed Banger label head Busy P. Back in March, they re-connected after Myd’s scheduled tour dates were cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Then when [Myd] was in Los Angeles he came over one night and we wrote this song about moving men,” DeMarco explained. “He reminds me of some kind of bird, I like this guy.”

‘Moving Men’ arrives with a playful animated visual and follows on from ‘Together We Stand’, the first taste of ‘Born A Loser’ which was released in June. More singles are expected to arrive in the coming months.

DeMarco performed as part of a virtual fundraiser gig in aid of Planned Parenthood last month, appearing alongside the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Angel Olsen.

Over the summer, DeMarco shared a new collection compiling demo versions of tracks from his most recent album, 2019’s ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’. The record featured early incarnations of each of the album’s 14 cuts, including the bonus track ‘The Cattleman’s Prayer’.