Mac DeMarco drops new 199-song album, ‘One Wayne G’

Mac DeMarco has surprised fans with a new album titled ‘One Wayne G’ containing nearly 200 songs.

The record – out today (April 21) – spans nearly nine hours and is comprised of songs written between 2018 and 2023. Some songs have proper titles such as ‘Ball For The Coach’, ‘Goodnight Baby’, ‘Father Of The Year’ and ‘Stratocaster’, while the majority of the songs are titled with the dates they were recorded on and listed chronologically.

‘One Wayne G’ comes three months after DeMarco released the instrumental album ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ in January. Each song featured on ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ was recorded and mixed in the corresponding city named in its title. The tracklist reflects the chronological order in which the tunes were produced, beginning with ‘Gualala’ and ending with ‘Rockaway’.

Prior to ‘One Wayne G’, DeMarco’s fourth and most recent studio album, ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’, came out back in 2019. Last year, the singer-songwriter told NME that he was working on a “so called record” while focussing on “living a happy life”.

Earlier this week, DeMarco announced plans for a world tour later this year, including three dates in London. The tour will see DeMarco hit the road in July, kicking off at The Ford Theatre in LA on July 14 before shows in New York and Paris and finally wrapping up at Hackney Empire on August 1 following a run of three shows at the venue.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am local time for the London and New York today (April 21) and 11am local time for Paris on the same day. The LA concert will go on sale at 10am local time on May 9. You can purchase tickets here.

Ahead of the tour, he will also be releasing ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ on vinyl on June 16. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.