Mac DeMarco has shared with NME that he’s currently working on a new record – check out his Friends Like These conversation with Vicky Farewell above.

DeMarco’s last studio album, ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’, was released in May 2019. Since then, he’s released two sets of demos, ‘Here Comes The Cowboy Demos’ and ‘Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos’.

“I’m working on a record,” the indie rock singer said in the interview. “I’m in New York. Am I working on it in New York? Maybe a little bit, some. Just in New York? Naw, I don’t think so. But I’m here now.”

Advertisement

He went on to say that while he was working on this “so called record” he was mainly focused on “living a happy life, and it’s working”, telling Farewell that he is in a stage of his life focused on “reteaching myself how to rock and roll”.

In response to Farwell’s excitement for his new music, DeMarco gave a preview to its sound, saying: “sounds like, you guys seen Return Of The Jedi? You know the Ewok Village? Sounds like that.”

The musicians also discussed their favourite artists of all time, first live show experiences and the biggest misconceptions people have about them during the interview.

Farewell, is the newest signee to DeMarco’s own label imprint, appropriately named Mac’s Record Label. Introduced by a mutual friend in DeMarco’s converted backyard studio at his house in Los Angeles, he recalled Farewell taking to the keys on a Yamaha CS-60. “I was like, ‘Oh, you’re pretty good at that,” he said, reflecting on their very first jam session.

Farewell’S first album, ‘Sweet Company’ – a distinctive eight-track debut coloured by balmy R&B melodies and funky retro-synth production – came out earlier this month. “I would say I was the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life,” Farewell said of the self-written, produced and engineered album. When she played it for DeMarco, he offered her a label deal immediately.