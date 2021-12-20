Mac DeMarco shares cover of Bing Crosby’s ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’

Mac DeMarco has shared his annual Christmas cover for 2021 – listen to his version of Bing Crosby’s ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ below.

Across the last five years, the musician has shared a festive cover every December, with 2020’s version coming in the shape of a rendition of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’.

The new version of ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ comes alongside an official video which sees an inflatable Christmas tree wandering through a town before eventually finding its home in amongst a host of other – much more real – trees.

Advertisement

Check it out below:

DeMarco’s last studio album, ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’, was released in May 2019. Since then, he’s released two sets of demos, ‘Here Comes The Cowboy Demos’ and ‘Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos’.

Late last year, DeMarco said that he isn’t planning on releasing a new album while the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

Speaking to Julian Casablancas for a feature in Interview Magazine, DeMarco said that the limitations on life that have been enforced by the pandemic haven’t inspired him to write any more prolifically this year.

“It’s weird right now. We’ve got this coronavirus bullshit,” he said. “People ask: ‘Oh, you must be making all of these records.’ And it’s like: ‘No, I haven’t.’ There’s a block for me. I need things with definite ends.”

Advertisement

The singer did share a new collaboration this month though, linking up with Jean Dawson for the single ‘MENTHOL*’.