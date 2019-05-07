Mac DeMarco shares creepy video for new single ‘On The Square’

"At one point I had Mac in a latex mask, shivering in a kiddie pool filled with cold milk. I did not feel like a nice person.”

Mac DeMarco has shared the video for his new single ‘On The Square’. Check it out below.

Taken from his upcoming album ‘Here Comes The Cowboy‘ (due for release on Friday May 10), the new cut comes with a Lynchian and stark music video directed by William Sipos and Sean Campos and starring Tommy Midnight.

“This video has been my most intimate experience with milk yet,” said Sipos. “At one point I had Mac in a latex mask, shivering in a kiddie pool filled with cold milk. I did not feel like a nice person.”

This week sees DeMarco talk to NME for the Big Read about how life inspired his new record.

“For me, it’s funny and interesting to call something a cowboy record because immediately people jump to connotations,” he told NME. “There are a lot of things that come with that word, but the record is not a country record. It’s not really a cowboy record at all. I don’t know where that song ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’ comes from but I like it because I don’t know how it makes me feel.

“Is it funny? Is it strange and jarring? Maybe it’s both, somewhere in the middle. Who is this cowboy? Where the fuck is he coming from? What is he doing? I love that!”

Last week it was announced that Aldous Harding, Yellow Days, Tirzah, Thurston Moore, Amyl and The Sniffers, Girl Ray, Kirin J Callinan, and Blueprint Blue have joined the line-up of Mac DeMarco… Will See You Now at Dreamland in Margate on Saturday June 29.

Visit here for tickets and more information.