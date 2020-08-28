Mac DeMarco shares ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’ demos

Mac DeMarco has shared a new album compiling early demo versions of tracks from his most recent album, 2019’s ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’.

The new collection includes demo versions for each of the album’s 14 cuts, including the bonus track ‘The Cattleman’s Prayer’. Stream ‘Here Comes the Cowboy Demos’ below:

‘Here Comes the Cowboy Demos’ arrives via Mac’s Record Label. Another collection, fittingly titled ‘Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos’, will be made available as a Record Store Day exclusive.

The latest instalment continues DeMarco’s trend for sharing the pared-back early renditions of his albums. The songwriter has released demo versions for previous albums ‘This Old Dog’, ‘Another One’, ‘Salad Days’ and ‘2’.

The studio version of ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’ arrived back in May of last year. In a four-star review, NME wrote that DeMarco’s latest saw the “slacker hero” slow things down a little, “finding catharsis in gentle instrumentation and thoughtful lyrics”.

“‘Here Comes The Cowboy’ suggests Mac DeMarco is ready to explore more mature themes and grow beyond the slacker image he has helped turn into a pop culture staple. This record’s slower pace won’t be for everybody… but, should you let it, this record will transport you somewhere calm and reflective. At a time of great chaos, that sure sounds good to me.”

Back in June, DeMarco debuted a new song titled ‘Fooled By Love’ while performing remotely on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Earlier this year, he featured on Nick Hakim single, ‘Crumpy’.

In late March, the singer-songwriter launched a surreal web series, entitled Eternal Family. The project was designed as part of a larger “artist-run membership experience and a place to try out new ideas”.

