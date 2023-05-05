Mac Demarco teams up with Alan Palomo on ‘Nudista Mundial ’89’

Mac Demarco has joined Neon Indian‘s Alan Palomo on his funky new single ‘Nudista Mundial ’89’. Check it out below.

Produced by Palomo, the coastal groove track features Demarco on backing vocals while the two sing about visiting a nude beach in Ibiza. This is Palomo’s first song released under his real name, outside of Neon Indian.

“While working on a few tunes, I was trying to get a hold of this certain piano,” said Palomo. “My keyboard player told me Mac had one at his studio so I hit him up. And on one breezy day in May, we sang a duet about two guys going to a nude beach together in Ibiza.”

The eccentric animated video for the song takes inspiration from the 1980s adult video game Leisure Suit Larry. It features a pixelated version of Demarco and Palomo on a quest to get to a nude beach in Ibiza.

‘Nudista Mundial ’89’ follows Neon Indian’s 2019 single ‘Toyota Man’, a pro-immigrant song which was the first time Palomo’s sung fully in Spanish. Neon Indian’s most recent LP was 2015’s ‘Vega Intl. Night School’. Along with the release of the track, Palomo also announced a handful of DJ set dates. Check them out below.

Alan Palomo’s 2023 DJ tour dates are:

JUNE

3 – Pasadena, CA, Summer Sound at One Colorado

25 – Houston, TX, Sound Waves at El Segundo Swim Club

AUGUST

20 – San Francisco, CA, Stem Grove Festival

Meanwhile, Mac Demarco recently released his 199-song album ‘One Wayne G’. The record spans nearly nine hours and is comprised of songs written between 2018 and 2023.

He also announced a world tour last month which is set to start in July, kicking off at The Ford Theatre in LA on July 14 before taking in further shows in New York and Paris and finally wrapping up at Hackney Empire on August 1 following a run of a trio of gigs.