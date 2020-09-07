Mac DeMarco teams with Yellow Days for psychedelic new track ‘The Curse’

Mac DeMarco has teamed with indie-R&B singer-songwriter Yellow Days for a psychedelic new track called ‘The Curse’ – watch the song’s video below.

The new single is taken from Yellow Days’ upcoming second album ‘A Day In A Yellow Beat’, which is due to arrive September 18.

Including contributions from Bishop Nehru, John Carroll Kirby, Nate Fox, and others, it’s the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Is Everything Okay In Your World?’

On ‘The Curse’, Yellow Days croons: “I been living in a state of fear/ I been fearing the world/ It’s ’bout time I broke out this funk, uh/ ‘Bout time I lift this curse.”

Watch the trippy Charlie Robbins-directed video below:

In addition to the new track, Yellow Days has announced a list of 2021 UK and European tour dates, kicking off in Barcelona on March 2 and ending on April 9 in London at O2 Kentish Town Forum.

Sharing news of the tour on Instagram, he wrote: “What up people! Gonna be touring the new funky sounds in UK, Europe & Ireland in 2021. US & rest of world dates to come. <3 Tickets available next week <3.”

You can check out the full list of tour dates below:

Last week, Mac DeMarco shared a new album compiling early demo versions of tracks from his most recent album, 2019’s ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’.

The new collection includes demo versions for each of the album’s 14 cuts, including the bonus track ‘The Cattleman’s Prayer’.

‘Here Comes the Cowboy Demos’ arrives via Mac’s Record Label. Another collection, fittingly titled ‘Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos’, will be made available as a Record Store Day exclusive.

Meanwhile, in January, Mac DeMarco and friends threw a charity BBQ in Melbourne which raised $210,000 for bushfire relief. The money raised were donated to Wildlife Victoria and the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities.