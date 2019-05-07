Mac DeMarco to pay tribute to Mac Miller on new album ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’

The Canadian musician was close friends with the late rapper

Mac DeMarco has revealed that the late Mac Miller was the inspiration for two tracks on his upcoming new album ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’.

The Canadian musician is gearing up to release the follow-up to his 2017 album ‘This Old Dog’ with ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’, which is due to arrive on Friday (May 10).

DeMarco has now spoken about the impact that his close friend Miller, who died at the age of 26 last September, had on the making of the record. Speaking to EW, DeMarco said that the track ‘Heart to Heart’ was written in tribute to the late rapper.

“We had this strange history, and then we became really close, and I was going over to his place multiple times a week, up until the point that he passed away,” DeMarco recalled.

DeMarco also spoke about the song ‘Skyless Moon’, which was similarly influenced by his friendship with Miller.

Recounting how they listened to the song during one of the final times they hung out together, DeMarco said: “We just listened to it in silence, and he just looked at me after, and he was like ‘Yes! Yes!’. I probably wouldn’t have [put the song] on the album otherwise.

“God bless him,” he added.

Earlier today, DeMarco shared the song ‘On The Square’ from his new album – and released its creepy accompanying video.