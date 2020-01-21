The producer of Mac Miller‘s final album ‘Circles’ has said he believes that Ariana Grande‘s voice makes a secret appearance on one of the record’s tracks.

Jon Brion, who led production on the posthumous record, was interviewed by the New York Times amid growing speculation that Grande – the former girlfriend of the late rapper – can be heard on ‘I Can See’.

“I believe there are,” Brion responded when he was asked if Grande’s vocals feature on the track.

Advertisement

But, despite producing the record, Brion stressed that he had no prior knowledge of her involvement.

“Somebody just told me something about that, some kerfuffle,” he explained.

“I mean, that was a pre-existing track. There were a few songs the family gave me that he’d been working on independently that I thought fit thematically with what we had worked on.

“‘I Can See’ was one of those… I played some things on those tracks to make them feel like the others, but those vocals were already there. It wasn’t like an executive decision or anything.”

Representatives for Miller, who died from a drug overdose in 2018, previously refused to comment when they were asked about Grande’s involvement.

Advertisement

Brion also explained that ‘Circles’ was originally supposed to be the middle album in a trilogy of records which began with 2018’s ‘Swimming‘.

“I believe the third one would have been just a pure hip-hop record. I think he wanted to tell people, ‘I still love this, I still do this'”, he said.

In a four-star review of Circles, NME wrote: “Overall, ’Circles’ is a very conflicting listen. It’s a high-quality project, but we lost Mac way too soon, and that’s hard to accept.

“So while it’s hard to listen to him talking about self-deterioration and how he spends far too much time in his own head, it’s a privilege to hear him share his inner most thoughts over a bed of sweeping, inventive sonics. This is the album Mac Miller was born to make.”

A new mural depicting Miller has also appeared in Pittsburgh to coincide with the release of the record.