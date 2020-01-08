Mac Miller’s posthumous album ‘Circles’ is to be released next week

A new album of material by Mac Miller is set to be released next week, over a year after the rapper’s death.

The album, titled ‘Circles’, is out on January 17, and was announced via a statement by Miller’s family, posted on the late musician’s official Instagram account.

In it, they say that ‘Circles’ was envisaged by Miller as a companion album to his final release, 2018’s ‘Swimming’.

“Swimming in Circles was the concept,” the statement reads, adding that Miller was “well into the process of recording” it when he died.

The incomplete album was finished by Jon Brion, with whom Miller had been working on ‘Circles’. Brion based the posthumous work on the pair’s time together.

“We are eternally grateful to Jon and those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work,” the statement reads.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it. One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it – how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred.”

The family conclude by saying: “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was.

“We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all.”

Miller died in September 2018 from a fatal drug overdose involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. He was 26.

Last year, three men were charged in relation to his death, accused of the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and conspiring to distribute controlled substances that resulted in death. They plead not guilty.