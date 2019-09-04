Mac Miller death: man charged in connection with the late rapper’s passing

It comes nearly a year after his death

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of late rapper Mac Miller.

Miller died almost a year ago aged 26 of “mixed drug toxicity”, with fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol found in his system at the time of his death. The death was certified as an accidental overdose.

But a 42-page criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California obtained by NBC News now alleges that Cameron James Pettit, 28, supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

The complaint continues: “Hours after reports of McCormick’s death became public, Pettit told a friend that he would die in jail and asked another friend if he should post messages he had with McCormick.”

Police say they recovered a plastic bag containing the pills at the scene.

Pettit has been charged with one federal count of distribution of a controlled substance.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Pettit faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Daniel C. Comeaux, DEA Los Angeles Deputy Special Agent in Charge said following the arrest: ‘While the death of any victim of the opioid epidemic is tragic, today’s arrest is another success for the DEA’s HIDTA Fusion Task Force. Let our message be clear, if you peddle illegal drugs and kill someone, the DEA will be the voice of the victim. We will not rest until you face the justice system.”

Meanwhile, the late rapper’s ex Ariana Grande recently spoke about Miller’s death in a candid new interview. “He didn’t deserve the demons he had,” the star said in the chat with Vogue.

“I never thought I’d even go to Coachella. I was always a person who never went to festivals and never went out and had fun like that. But the first time I went was to see Malcolm perform, and it was such an incredible experience,” she said.

“I went the second year as well, and I associate… heavily… it was just kind of a mindfuck, processing how much has happened in such a brief period.

“He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had.”