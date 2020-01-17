Mac Miller fans have called out Eminem for choosing to release his new album on the same day as the Pittsburgh rapper’s first posthumous release.

The Mac Miller estate today (January 17) released ‘Circles’, the rapper’s first album since his death. The rapper was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home on September 7, 2018. He was 26 years old.

Another album released today was Eminem’s surprise album ‘Music to Be Murdered By’, featuring the late Juice WRLD (on ‘Godzilla’), Ed Sheeran (on ‘Those Kinda Nights’), Anderson .Paak (on ‘Lock It Up’) and Young M.A. (on ‘Unaccommodating’).

However, Eminem has faced criticism from fans of Miller for choosing to release his album on the same day as the rapper’s first posthumous release.

“Eminem a bitch for dropping the same day as Mac Miller,” one fan wrote on Twitter, before adding: “Also I got a feeling that juice feature was bought after his death.”

Another said: “Eminem is TRASH for dropping that album the same day as Mac Miller’s final posthumous album ever.”

A third added: “Eminem shut up Mac Miller is speaking,” while another said: “so why did Eminem have to drop another album the same night Mac Miller did? Send that dude to the elderly home.”

But plenty of fans rushed to defend Eminem’s decision to drop his new album on the same day, with one writing: “Dear people who think Eminem “disrespected” Mac Miller. An OFFICIAL release is scheduled for months, Interscope as one of the biggest music labels wouldn’t let Eminem or anybody else to push back their albums because of Mac’s final album. Stream whatever you want. Respect BOTH.”

Dear people who think Eminem "disrespected" Mac Miller.

An OFFICIAL release is scheduled for months, Interscope as one of the biggest music labels wouldn't let Eminem or anybody else to push back their albums because of Mac's final album.

Another wrote: “People that’s gonna be slandering this dope Eminem album the most are gonna be Mac Miller Stans. How about just Listen to Circles & mind your own business? Don’t wanna bump Em’s album fine. Em & the team must’ve planned to drop it today months ago. They weren’t going to change it.”

Then there were those who were just happy to have albums from both artists.

“Mac Miller and Eminem got new Albums on my birthday… Siiiick,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “What a fuckin crazy night for music man. Eminem, Mac Miller, Tech N9ne, Moxas, PFV, AK, and a handful of others that are slipping my mind right now. Insanity.”

A this simply wrote: “MAC MILLER AND EMINEM JIST DROPPED ALBUMS AHHHHH.”

Other new albums released today include Halsey’s ‘Manic’, 070 Shake’s ‘Modus Vivendi’ and the ‘Bad Boys For Life’ soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Eminem has faced a lot of backlash after making light of the Manchester Arena bombing on his new album.

On ‘Unaccomodating’, which features Young M.A, he includes a controversial reference to the 2017 attack, which saw 22 people lose their lives when a suicide bomber targeted fans as they left an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

He also received criticism from Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.