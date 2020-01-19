Mac Miller mural appears in rapper’s home city to coincide with release of new album

A new mural depicting Mac Miller has appeared in Pittsburgh to coincide with the release of the late rapper’s first posthumous album.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive at noon on September 7, 2018 at his San Fernando Valley home. His death was confirmed as an accidental overdose. He was 26 years old.

On Friday (January 17), the Mac Miller estate released ‘Circles’, the rapper’s first album since his death. To coincide with its release, a listening party and pop-up gallery honouring him took place in his home city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Part of the celebrations included the unveiling of a new mural of the rapper, which was painted by artist Jeremy Raymer at the corner of James Street and East Ohio Street in Deutschtown.

Speaking to Next Pittsburgh, Raymer said that while there have been a few painted tributes of the rapper that have already gone up he wanted to do something “a bit different.”

“It’s kind of like a three-quarters profile view, a quintessential ‘distant gaze’ look that I like to do in my work. It’s like he’s tipping his cap to the city of Pittsburgh,” he said of his creation.

See Raymer’s tribute below:

Other work completed by Raymer includes a Roberto Clemente mural in East Deutschtown, a huge Homer Simpson painting on a shipping container in Lawrenceville and a Magneto mural in the Strip.

Elsewhere, a new Beatles mural was unveiled in the seaside resort of New Brighton, yards from the old Tower Ballroom where the band played on multiple occasions during the 60s.

Opened to the public on Sunday (September 1), the historic work of art is situated in New Brighton’s Victoria Quarter and has huge cultural, musical and historical significance, according to Explore Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Mac Miller fans have called out Eminem for choosing to release his new album on the same day as the Pittsburgh rapper’s first posthumous release.