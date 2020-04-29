Mac Miller’s 2010 ‘K.I.D.S.’ mixtape arrives on streaming services

Mac Miller‘s 2010 mixtape, ‘K.I.D.S.’, has been made available on streaming services.

‘K.I.D.S.’, short for ‘Kickin’ Incredibly Dope Shit’, was the late rapper’s fourth mixtape and featured the popular tracks ‘Nikes On My Feet’ and ‘Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza’. Music videos were made for seven tracks off the mixtape. All tracks on ‘K.I.D.S.’, except ‘Traffic In The Sky’ and ‘La La La La’, have arrived on streaming services.

Stream ‘K.I.D.S.’ below:

Advertisement

It’s been eight months since Benjy Grinberg of Rostrum Records, which put out the tape in 2010, first said the project was going to be made available to stream in a post on Instagram. Since then, fans have been able to stream ‘K.I.D.S.’ on mixtape website DatPiff.

“After [2012 mixtape] ‘Macadelic’ came out, Mac asked if we could clear this one next,” Grinberg said in August 2019.

“It has been challenging but we are getting through it. We miss Mac every day and we see our job as making sure his music lives on.”

Advertisement

In addition to the mixtape, a high definition version of Miller’s music video ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’ was uploaded to his YouTube channel yesterday (April 28). The track notably samples the chorus from Owl City’s 2009 hit ‘Fireflies’.

Watch the music video below:

Miller passed away from a drug overdose in September 2018. The rapper’s posthumous album, ‘Circles’, was released in January and given a four-star review by NME, which said the rapper “excelled way beyond what many thought he could be”. According to producer Jon Brion, ‘Circles’ was intended to be part of a trilogy which began with Miller’s 2018 album ‘Swimming’.

Recently, Thundercat and Blink 182’s Travis Barker have both shared musical tributes to Miller.