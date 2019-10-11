Mac Miller’s drug dealer pleads not guilty in case over rapper’s death

The Pittsburgh rapper died following a drug overdose last year

A drug dealer has pleaded not guilty to supplying Mac Miller with counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl that led to his death.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive at noon on September 7, 2018 at his San Fernando Valley home. His death was confirmed as an accidental overdose. He was 26 years old.

Last week, three men were formally charged in connection with the death of the Pittsburgh rapper.

Cameron Pettit, 28, was taken into custody on September 4, while Stephen Walter, 46, and Ryan Reavis, 36 were arrested late September.

Federal prosecutors in California charged the defendants with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and conspiring to distribute controlled substances that resulted in death.

The three men allegedly supplied Miller with the narcotics which led to his overdose two days before his death, and court documents allege that Pettit had been supplying Miller with drugs over a number of months.

Yesterday (October 10), Pettit pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Los Angeles Federal Court, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Walter was also scheduled to appear in court though his hearing was pushed back after being placed under quarantine in a San Diego jail after suffering from mumps.

If convicted of the charges, the three men could be sentenced to life in prison without parole, and a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Last month marked the one-year anniversary of Miller’s death. Fans and friends took to social media to remember the rapper.