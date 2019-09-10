Mac Miller’s father reacts after drug dealer is charged in connection with rapper’s death

"They finally caught the motherfucker"

The father of the late Mac Miller has reacted after a drug dealer was charged in connection with the rapper’s fatal overdose.

The Pittsburgh rapper overdosed in September 2018 with fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol found in his system at the time of his death.

Last week, dealer Cameron James Pettit was formally charged in connection with Miller’s death. He is accused of supplying the rapper with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Discussing the arrest for the first time, Miller’s father Mark McCormick said his family has found “some comfort” in Petit’s arrest.

Speaking at a fan event to mark one year since his passing, McCormick said: “So they finally caught the motherfucker that sold him the drugs that killed him. And we find some comfort in that.”

He then went on to tell Miller’s fans about the dangers of drugs, warning that they can be laced with fatal doses of fentanyl – a deadly pain killer that has become the most commonly listed opioid in overdose drug deaths.

“Many of us who were young, including me, experiment with drugs,” McCormick said.

“But it’s a different fucking world out there. All it takes is a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine and you’re dead. Drugs are being laced with fentanyl, all kinds of drugs. The one thing I would say to you is don’t take the risk. It’s just not worth it.”

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Pettit faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Meanwhile, the late rapper’s ex Ariana Grande recently spoke about Miller’s death in a candid new interview. “He didn’t deserve the demons he had,” the star said in the chat with Vogue.

“I never thought I’d even go to Coachella. I was always a person who never went to festivals and never went out and had fun like that. But the first time I went was to see Malcolm perform, and it was such an incredible experience,” she said.

“I went the second year as well, and I associate… heavily… it was just kind of a mindfuck, processing how much has happened in such a brief period.

“He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had.”

Music stars including Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract and Kid Cudi also led tributes to the late star on the first anniversary of his death last week.