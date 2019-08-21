Macaulay Culkin’s brother responds to ‘Leaving Neverland’ allegations against Michael Jackson

“To me, it seems like there’s two sides to this thing..."

Macaulay Culkin’s brother has responded to the accusations levelled against Michael Jackon in Leaving Neverland.

Actor Kieran Culkin was asked about the late singer in a new interview with The Guardian, having regularly visited his home as a child along with his older sibling. Speaking during the controversial Living with Michael Jackson film in 2003, Jackson told Martin Bashir that both Kieran and Macaulay would sleep with him in his bed.

Kieran has now offered his thoughts on the allegations of sexual abuse from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who were also childhood friends with the star.

“The only thing I can say is that I can’t really say anything and the reason for that is I can’t be helpful to anyone,” said Kieran. “To me, it seems like there’s two sides to this thing and because I can’t be helpful on one side or the other, anything I say and anything that gets put out in print could only hurt somebody and there’s already a lot of really hurt feelings.

“There are already a lot of people who are in a difficult position and if I contribute in any way, it’s just going to hurt someone because I can’t actually help.”

Macaulay Culkin defended his controversial childhood relationship with Jackson earlier this year, explaining: “At the end of the day, we were friends.” The Home Alone star bonded with Jackson at around the age of nine and went on to testify at his 2003 child molestation trial, calling the allegations “absolutely ridiculous”.

Meanwhile, HBO has called for Michael Jackson‘s estate’s lawsuit against Leaving Neverland to be dismissed. The court case’s hearing is currently set to take place on September 19.

Michael Jackson denied any wrongdoing before his death in 2009.