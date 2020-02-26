Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks has shared his first solo single – listen to ‘Safe In Sound’ below.

The musician confirmed that he’d almost finished work on his debut solo album last summer, and subsequently announced a UK tour due to begin next week.

Ahead of these fast-approaching dates, Weeks has released the first taste of his upcoming record. Further details on the album are not yet known.

Beginning with serene synth, the shuffling ‘Safe In Sound’ is littered with flourishes of brass and electronic samples. Written as Weeks and his partner anticipated the birth of their son, the song explores his feelings of excitement and anxiety during that time.

“I was witness to this momentous event in our lives and didn’t want that to go unmarked in the work that I do,” Weeks said. “I found that writing was a way to anchor moments and cement feelings that we were sharing.

“Throughout that dazzling year, with its steady march towards our son’s arrival, I felt grateful to the discipline of working on music for the semblance of structure that it gave me. Musically I wanted to make something that stretched me, something with beauty and intensity.”

Orlando Weeks’ 2020 tour will begin in Liverpool next Thursday (March 5) and will also see him stop off in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Norwich, London, Brighton, and Bristol throughout the month.

See the full list of dates below:

Thu March 05 2020 – LIVERPOOL Arts Club, Loft

Fri March 06 2020 – LEEDS City Varieties Music Hall

Sat March 07 2020 – MANCHESTER Stoller Hall

Sun March 08 2020 – GLASGOW Saint Luke’s

Tue March 10 2020 – NORWICH Norwich Arts Centre

Wed March 11 2020 – LONDON EartH (Theatre)

Thu March 12 2020 – BRIGHTON St Bartholomews Church

Fri March 13 2020 – BRISTOL St Georges