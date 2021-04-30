Machine Gun Kelly and Architects lead line-up for Clapham’s ALT+LDN festival

The likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Playboi Carti, Architects and Lil Yachty have all been announced for the inaugural edition of ALT+LDN festival, which will take place in Clapham this summer.

The festival, which organisers say is “forged from the inescapable world of hip-hop and alternative culture”, will take place on Clapham Common on Monday August 30.

Tickets will go on sale from Wednesday (May 5) and you can buy them here.

Other acts to perform include the likes of The Kid Laroi, Playboi Carti and Ski Mask The Slump God.

You can check out the line-up in full below.

“A culture. A modern youth revolution. The coming together of influence and importance for a festival like no other – ALT+LDN brings it all together,” organisers said of the event in a official release.

“Whether it’s in hip-hop, rock or the alternative – it’s all about the here and now.”

Meanwhile, yesterday saw Kelly debuting new track ‘Love Race’.

The song, which features Kellin Quinn and Travis Barker, follows on from last month’s CORPSE collaboration ‘Daywalker!’, which marked MGK’s first single of 2021.

His latest studio album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, came out in September 2020.