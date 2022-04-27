Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox drink each other’s blood, but “for ritual purposes only”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have opened up about drinking each other’s blood, saying they do it for “ritual purposes only”.

Fox first announced her engagement to Kelly (real name Colson Baker) last November on Instagram, where she detailed that they have drunk each other’s blood.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” she wrote in a caption, along with a video of Kelly’s marriage proposal. “And then we drank each other’s blood.”

Advertisement

Now, in a new interview with Glamour UK, Fox has clarified what she meant, saying that the pair only drink “a few drops” of each other’s blood, for “ritual purposes only.”

Fox told the magazine: “So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

She then went on to talk more about their ritualistic practises.

“I’m much more controlled,” Fox said. “I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things.

Advertisement

“And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s [Machine Gun Kelly] much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly hinted that he could return to rap on his next album after a successful pivot to becoming a pop-punk star.

2020’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ album gave Kelly his first US Number One album and his first within the pop-punk genre after appearing to ditch his rap career. It was followed up by new album ‘Mainstream Sellout’, out last month (March 25).

In a new interview about his future on the Audacy Check In, Kelly said: “I’m going to make a rap album for myself. For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder. If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to one, drive myself crazy and two, not make a good product.”

“I made ‘Tickets’ and ‘Mainstream Sellout’ because I wanted to make them,” he added. “I need to now also make people miss that sound. I’m going to do this tour and I’m gonna step into where I left ‘Hotel Diablo’ and expand on my storytelling as a rapper and find a new innovative sound for the hip-hop Machine Gun Kelly. That’s where my excitement is and where me as a music archaeologist wants to explore.”